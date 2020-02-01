Biden in Waterloo: Voters have 'even bigger responsibility' in Iowa Caucuses

WATERLOO — Former Vice President Joe Biden made his final pitch before the Iowa caucuses to Waterloo Democrats on Saturday night, insisting he’s the candidate who can beat Donald Trump.

“Folks, every four years, democracy begins here in Iowa,” Biden told the crowd of around 350 assembled inside the National Cattle Congress Pavilion. “It’s always a big responsibility, but I think it’s an even bigger responsibility this time — and not just because I’m running.”

Biden spoke at length about President Trump, arguing he “doesn’t deserve to be commander-in-chief” after downplaying injuries to U.S. troops in the recent Iranian missile attack on an Iraqi air base.

“I never thought it would get this bad, and I’m not kidding, I’m not being a wise guy,” he said.

With the caucuses just two days away, Biden hammered on his experience as a former U.S. senator and vice president, and contrasted his plans with the more liberal candidates doing well in the polls, particularly U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“That’s a lot of money,” he said, referencing Sanders plan for “Medicare for All” and canceling student debt. “We have to beat Donald Trump, and the one thing we cannot do is not be straight with the American people — he’ll eat us alive.