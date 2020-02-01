Biden in Waterloo: Voters have 'even bigger responsibility' in Iowa Caucuses

WATERLOO — Former Vice President Joe Biden made his final pitch before the Iowa caucuses to Waterloo Democrats on Saturday night, insisting he’s the candidate who can beat Donald Trump.
“Folks, every four years, democracy begins here in Iowa,” Biden told the crowd of around 350 assembled inside the National Cattle Congress Pavilion. “It’s always a big responsibility, but I think it’s an even bigger responsibility this time — and not just because I’m running.”
Biden spoke at length about President Trump, arguing he “doesn’t deserve to be commander-in-chief” after downplaying injuries to U.S. troops in the recent Iranian missile attack on an Iraqi air base.
“I never thought it would get this bad, and I’m not kidding, I’m not being a wise guy,” he said.
With the caucuses just two days away, Biden hammered on his experience as a former U.S. senator and vice president, and contrasted his plans with the more liberal candidates doing well in the polls, particularly U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.
“That’s a lot of money,” he said, referencing Sanders plan for “Medicare for All” and canceling student debt. “We have to beat Donald Trump, and the one thing we cannot do is not be straight with the American people — he’ll eat us alive.
“It’s not enough to make promises — you have to be able to keep them, and I’ve got the record to prove it,” he continued. “I have significant experience in knowing how to get it done.”
He also contrasted himself with Pete Buttigieg during an interview with The Courier, noting he didn’t believe proclaiming oneself to be a “Washington outsider” was necessarily a good thing.
“This is the one time in modern history where not having any experience with passing something through a complicated United States Congress, not having any experience in pulling together a nation on major issues — why that is more of an asset than someone who’s done it?” Biden said.
Biden is ahead of Buttigieg in the most recent polling average among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers — he is at 20.2% to Buttigieg’s 15.8%. But he’s trailing Sanders, who is polling at an average of 23.8%, according to RealClearPolitics.
Jackie Harrington of Waterloo said she came to the event because she was already “an avid Biden supporter.” She noted her big issues were climate change and gun control.
“I believe he really cares about everybody in this country,” she said.
University of Northern Iowa students Laura Spies and Kathryn Rozanek, both 19, are both voting in their first Iowa caucuses.
Both said they were Pete Buttigieg supporters shopping for a second choice should Buttigieg prove not viable in their precinct.
“I think (Biden) swayed me,” Spies said, saying it had been between him and Sanders, but Biden’s legislative record solidified things.
Rozanek said she is “so excited” to participate Monday night.
“We need change in our government, and being able to be active in that is a crucial and exciting part of being an American — and an Iowan.”