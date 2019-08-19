DES MOINES -- Former Vice President Joe Biden edged out Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren by a fraction of a point — 17.7% to 17.2% — in the unscientific Iowa Secretary of State’s Iowa State Fair Straw Poll.
“Historically, this straw poll has been a pretty good indicator of the way the races will eventually shape it, so it will be interesting to see if that holds true this time,” Secretary of State Paul Pate said about the survey that attracted votes from more than 4,000 people.
The gap between Biden and Warren was just 10 votes, he said.
South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg came in third with 14% of the vote and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was fourth with 10%. They were followed by California Sen. Kamala Harris at 8.4, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker at 6.09, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard at 4.77, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar at 3.45, California businessman Tom Steyer at 2.83, entrepreneur Andrew Yang at 2.74, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke at 2.17, author Marianne Williamson at 1.56 and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand at 1.04.
Complete results can be found at sos.iowa.gov.
Pate also surveyed Iowa’s U.S. Senate and U.S. House races.
Theresa Greenfield led the Democratic field in the U.S. Senate primary with 45% to Kimberly Graham’s 36% and Eddie Mauro’s 18.96%. But Republican incumbent Sen. Joni Ernst garnered 60% of all votes cast.
Among U.S. House races with primary elections, Ashley Hinson led the Republican field in the 1st Congressional District with 67% of the votes. Steve Everly edged Bobby Schilling among 2nd District Republicans, 41% to 39%. Rita Hart received 79.74% of the votes among 2nd District Democrats to 20.26% for Newman Abuissa.
David Young was the favorite among Republicans in the 3rd District, with 83% of the votes. Steve King garnered 56% of the vote for Republicans in the 4th District.
The poll ran from Aug. 8-18. Results are unscientific and intended for entertainment only.
