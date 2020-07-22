Biden campaign: More Deere layoffs in Davenport and Waterloo show workers are suffering in Trump economy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign says President Donald Trump’s economic policies hurt families in Iowa, and it is using Deere & Co.'s recent layoffs as an example.

The Moline-based manufacturer recently announced, via state layoff notices, it was laying off 82 workers in Davenport and 35 in Waterloo in early August.

“There’s no question that in a Trump economy, Iowa workers and families suffer — and it’s been going on well before the pandemic,” said Lauren Dillon, Biden for President Iowa state director.

Biden, the Democratic Party’s selection to challenge President Trump in November, expressed similar thoughts via a tweet in December 2019 when a previous round of 57 layoffs was announced for John Deere Davenport Works.

“It’s been just two months since John Deere laid off 160 workers in the Quad Cities in part because of President Trump’s reckless trade war — and now, a second round of layoffs is expected in the same community,” Biden tweeted in December.

The layoffs do not include salaried employees who took part in an earlier buyout round this year. Deere recently announced another round of those.