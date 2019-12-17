DES MOINES — Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden added 25 new endorsements, including state senator Herman Quirmbach of Ames and former state legislator Brian Schoenjahn of Arlington.
“I believe Vice President Joe Biden is the most qualified person running for president and when he speaks on foreign policy, he speaks with the moral clarity and strength that shows he is ready to be commander in chief on day one,” said Schoenjahn, former mayor and state senator from Arlington, in a release from the Biden campaign.
Party chairs, legislators and former legislators as well as faith leaders and union leaders announced their support of Biden’s campaign Tuesday, including Ritchie Kurtenbach, president of the Waterloo Building and Construction Trades.
“Throughout his years of public service and in the Obama-Biden Administration, Joe has never changed — he’s always been a man of integrity, empathy and character,” Kurtenbach said in a release from the campaign.
Biden’s campaign says he has more than 175 endorsements in Iowa. Biden just wrapped up his 18-county “No Malarkey” bus tour.
