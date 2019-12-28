{{featured_button_text}}
Election 2020 Biden

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden arrives at a stop on his bus tour Dec. 2 in Emmetsburg, Iowa. Joe Biden’s presidential bid got a boost Monday when the chairman of the Hispanic Caucus' political arm endorsed the former vice president as Democrats’ best hope to defeat President Donald Trump.

 CHARLIE NEIBERGALL, ASSOCIATED PRESS

INDEPENDENCE -- Former Vice President Joe Biden has announced he will appear at several campaign stops after the New Year in Northeast Iowa.

Biden's campaign said his next Iowa trip will begin Thursday, Jan. 2, in Anamosa and end Sunday, Jan. 5, in Davenport.

Those stops in Northeast Iowa include:

Biden last visited the area during his "No Malarkey" bus tour.

He's currently polling at an average of 18.8% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, according to Real Clear Politics. That's good enough for third place in the polls, behind both South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, at 22%, and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, at 20%. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren finishes off the front-runners at an average of 16%.

