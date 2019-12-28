Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden arrives at a stop on his bus tour Dec. 2 in Emmetsburg, Iowa. Joe Biden’s presidential bid got a boost Monday when the chairman of the Hispanic Caucus' political arm endorsed the former vice president as Democrats’ best hope to defeat President Donald Trump.
Dubuque: A community event at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at the University of Dubuque's Charles and Romona Myers Center in Steffens Hall, 445 N. Algona St. Those interested in attending may RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/joebidenia/event/182155/
Biden last visited the area during his "No Malarkey" bus tour.
He's currently polling at an average of 18.8% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, according to Real Clear Politics. That's good enough for third place in the polls, behind both South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, at 22%, and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, at 20%. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren finishes off the front-runners at an average of 16%.
