WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Democrats will hold a Hall of Fame Dinner and Celebration at 7 p.m. Saturday, with doors open at 6 p.m.
The dinner will take place in the events room of the Courtyard by Marriott, 250 Westfield Ave., Waterloo.
The inductees into the Black Hawk County Democrats Hall of Fame for 2019 will be Sally Browne, Patricia Harper, Gene and Dolly Lind, Jane Teaford and Willie Mae Wright.
Gary Kroeger will be the emcee for the evening’s program. The keynote speaker is Cyrus Garrett, the African-American political director for the Democratic National Committee.
Presidential candidate Julian Castro announced Tuesday he would be speaking at the dinner as well.
Tickets for the event will be $45 each or two for $80. Students may purchase tickets for $25 and tables may be purchased for $320. Ticket reservations can be made at www.blackhawkdemocrats.com/2019-hall-of-fame, email info@blackhawkdemocrats.com or call (319) 236-2992. RSVP deadline is Thursday.
