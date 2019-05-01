CHARLES CITY — Presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke will visit Northeast Iowa Tuesday.
The former Texas congressman will visit Charles City for a house party at Rep. Todd Prichard’s house at 107 Ferguson St. from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
He’ll also stop in Waverly at Saemann Student Center (Castle Room) at Wartburg College starting at 1:45 p.m.
The trip is part of a tour through Iowa that O’Rourke will begin in Shenandoah on Sunday.
