{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLES CITY — Presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke will visit Northeast Iowa Tuesday.

The former Texas congressman will visit Charles City for a house party at Rep. Todd Prichard’s house at 107 Ferguson St. from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He’ll also stop in Waverly at Saemann Student Center (Castle Room) at Wartburg College starting at 1:45 p.m.

The trip is part of a tour through Iowa that O’Rourke will begin in Shenandoah on Sunday.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments