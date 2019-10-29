CEDAR FALLS — Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke will make a stop in the Cedar Valley on Saturday.
The “Beers with Beto” event is planned for 5 p.m. at the Octopus on College Hill at 2205 College St.
O’Rourke will also make stops in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, West Branch, Burlington, Dubuque and Ames during a five day tour of central and eastern Iowa as he campaigns ahead of Iowa’s Feb. 3 caucuses.
