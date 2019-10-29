{{featured_button_text}}
Presidential hopeful and former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke talks about gun violence during a round table discussion in Waterloo on Sept. 22. 

 THOMAS NELSON thomas.nelson@wcfcourier.com

CEDAR FALLS — Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke will make a stop in the Cedar Valley on Saturday.

The “Beers with Beto” event is planned for 5 p.m. at the Octopus on College Hill at 2205 College St.

O’Rourke will also make stops in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, West Branch, Burlington, Dubuque and Ames during a five day tour of central and eastern Iowa as he campaigns ahead of Iowa’s Feb. 3 caucuses.

