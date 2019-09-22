WATERLOO -- Presidential hopeful and former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke visited Waterloo Sunday for a roundtable discussion on gun violence at the Jubilee United Methodist Church Resource Center.
Since the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, which killed 22 people in O'Rourke's hometown, he has focused his campaign on gun violence and control.
"People are concerned about gun violence and even more concerned about the fact the our country has done nothing to address this or stop it," O'Rourke said.
During the event, O'Rourke talked with leaders in the community, including Civil Rights activist Willie Mae Wright, Rep. Ras Smith, Sen. Eric Giddens, Black Hawk County NAACP president LaTanya Graves and Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart.
"I'm really encouraged by the local leadership," O'Rourke said.
During the event O'Rourke defined his positions on gun control, saying he is for an assault weapons ban, and closing loopholes that allow unregistered guns to be sold at gun shows.
"People want us to act," O'Rourke said. "We're losing the lives of too many of our fellow Americans."
Universal background checks, red flag laws and war weapons were discussed as well as the ways gun violence affects African American lives in Waterloo and around the country.
You have free articles remaining.
O'Rourke advocated for a buy-back program, "because there are millions of them on the streets right now in every community in America, including, unfortunately, in Waterloo," he said.
During the event several of the participants discussed how their families have been impacted by gun violence.
Gun violence is big issue in Waterloo. Evident from @VikkiBrown4U telling her story to @BetoORourke about losing family members to gun violence. #IACaucus pic.twitter.com/IzsAEVfAPY— Thomas Eric Nelson (@tomnelson87) September 22, 2019 " > The impact of gun violence
"I personally have three family members who have lost their lives to gun violence," said Black Hawk County Democratic chairwoman Vikki Brown.
O'Rourke and several other candidates were in Iowa over the weekend for the Polk County Democrat's Steak Fry on Saturday. The Des Moines Register released a poll of the presidential candidates' support in Iowa.
O'Rourke was in ninth place with 2% of respondents saying he was their first choice.
"I know enough of my Iowa history to understand the most important numbers that we look at or anticipate are those on caucus night," O'Rourke said. "So many people in this state have yet to make a decision."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.