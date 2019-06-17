{{featured_button_text}}
INDEPENDENCE -- This Fourth of July presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke and his family will appear in the Independence Day Parade.

The candidate is coming to Iowa for the sixth time leading up the Iowa Caucus on Feb. 3, 2020. 

The parade will be July 4 in Independence starting at 9 a.m. and coincide with the Buchanan County Fair. 

O'Rourke will be attending other unannounced event around Iowa as well during his trip, according to a news release. 

On June 9, O'Rourke took part in the Democratic Hall of Fame and visited Waterloo's Union Missionary Baptist Church. 

