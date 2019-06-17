INDEPENDENCE -- This Fourth of July presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke and his family will appear in the Independence Day Parade.
The candidate is coming to Iowa for the sixth time leading up the Iowa Caucus on Feb. 3, 2020.
The parade will be July 4 in Independence starting at 9 a.m. and coincide with the Buchanan County Fair.
You have free articles remaining.
O'Rourke will be attending other unannounced event around Iowa as well during his trip, according to a news release.
On June 9, O'Rourke took part in the Democratic Hall of Fame and visited Waterloo's Union Missionary Baptist Church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.