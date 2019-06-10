WATERLOO — Sunday services at Mount Carmel Baptist Church marked the beginning of a parade of presidential candidates coming through Waterloo.
Presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke, 46, attended the Sunday church service in Waterloo before traveling to Cedar Rapids for the Democratic Hall of Fame.
O’Rourke, accompanied by Iowa Rep. Chris Hall, shook hands with parishioners and spoke with the Rev. Frantz Whitfield before the service. Whitfield and O’Rourke are both from El Paso, Texas.
During the service O’Rourke discussed the history of segregation in Texas, income inequality and the need to fight climate change for future generations.
“I want to make sure that to each and every one of these challenges we bring the full genius and full participation of every single American to bear,” he said. “That means that all of us fulfill our patriotic and democratic responsibility to register and to vote.”
O’Rourke also proposed a new voting rights act.
“To bring others into this democracy tens of millions more who have been locked out for far too long from the greatness of this country,” O’Rourke said. “No purges of voter rolls, no voter ID laws.”
Tackling climate change is another important issue for O’Rourke.
“That’s why we talk about it in every place in this country,” he said. “It’s something not only are fellow Americans today counting on us to confront before it’s too late, but our kids and grandkids and those generations yet to come.”
The challenge of climate change binds the country together, beyond party affiliation and geography, O’Rourke said.
“It means that farmers and rural communities are in the driver’s seat in designing policies that allow these rural parts of the state to perform environmental services,” he said.
O’Rourke is one the top 10 prospective presidential candidates running, according to a recent Des Moines Register/Mediacom/CNN Iowa Poll. He is 2% of Iowan’s first choice, 4% of their second choice and 33% of Iowans are actively considering him.
