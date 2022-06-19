Berte's potential confirmation as next Cedar Falls PS director headlines Monday Council agenda

CEDAR FALLS – The City Council has a long list of impactful decisions to make Monday night.

The 7 p.m. meeting inside the Cedar Falls Community Center, 528 Main St., will include possible votes on:

Confirming Craig Berte as the city’s next public safety director.

Setting a hearing on plans for a $2.2 million infrastructure project.

Creating a new diversity, equity and inclusion specialist position.

Approving the first of three readings of an ordinance prohibiting parking on portions of South Lawn Road.

Adopting the Cedar Falls resilience plan.

Awarding the Center Street streetscaping contract for $1.54 million.

Accepting the resignation of longtime Human Rights Commissioner Susan Langan.

Cedar Falls Historical Society making 'fresh' fundraising push for new museum COVID-19, rising construction costs caused 315 Clay St. project estimate to soar to $2.5 million, requiring more fundraising and pushing back a tentative groundbreaking to 2024.

That’s only a piece of the potential action and discussion. There are 41 items on the agenda.

The night begins when councilors convene as the administration committee at 5:50 p.m. to talk about procedural rules and how business is conducted.

There are notable changes included within a memo from Mayor Rob Green, one being the addition of the Pledge of Allegiance and a second public comment period at regular meetings.

“Adding rules regarding the referrals process, but also other changes more generally” is the motion made for the discussion earlier this month.

7 p.m. meeting

After a selection committee — made up of several high ranking city officials — interviewed and discussed the candidacy of two internal finalists and one external finalists for the permanent replacement for Jeff Olson, the retired public safety director, Administrator Ron Gaines and Rob Green agreed on recommending Berte, who has been serving in the interim since early March and employed by the city since 1991.

The salary will be between $124,951 and $164,005. Lynn “Al” Fear, who spent 25 years working at the Cedar Rapids Police Department, and Acting Police Chief Mark Howard were the other two finalists.

The plans that would be the subject of a July 5 hearing are for a $2.2 million infrastructure project removing the “structurally deficient” bridge on Olive Street and extending the College Street box culvert through to Olive Street, according to Engineer Matt Tolan.

As a result, the Pettersen Plaza will be extended over the top of the new box culvert. The cost will be covered by general obligation bonds, which City Council just authorized be sold, and tax increment financing.

Additionally at the unusually busy meeting, councilors will consider formally creating the full-time diversity, equity and inclusion specialist position and finalizing the job responsibilities.

The future employee would work in the Human Resources Department, which is led by another fairly recent hire, Bailey Schindel. The cost of the new position is estimated at $95,000 per year.

The Engineering Division is recommending a current no-parking prohibition on the east side of South Lawn Road, covering 240 feet to the south, be extended to Melendy Lane.

There is a 60-feet section north of Melendy Lane where parking is currently allowed on the east side of South Lawn. “This area creates concerns of a congested corridor that can lead to single lane traffic and also potential vehicular movement conflicts onto and from Melendy Lane,” Engineer Dave Wicke wrote in a memo to the council.

Cedar Falls River Recreation Project lands needed $1.5M from Department of Commerce The U.S. Department of Commerce announced that Cedar Falls has been given the final OK for a grant to fund future 'visitor-friendly infrastructure on the Cedar River.'

Up for final adoption is the Cedar Falls resilience plan, a “guiding document and a blueprint” to identify actions to support a community collective goal to be a “resilient community.”

Per Planner Thomas Weintraut: “The plan will not only help in planning for the future, but also to prepare for events which may happen in the future. The plan has a set of action items to help guide the community, whether it is the city, CFU, or citizens, on future decisions and to continue the quality of life in which the community prides itself.”

It focuses on three important topic areas: local economics and community, weather and nature, and energy and mobility.

On the Center Street improvements from Clair Street to West Lone Tree Road, Owen Contracting Inc. of Cedar Falls submitted the only bid for $1,540,597.

The North Cedar Neighborhood Association, which raised more than $50,000 to help cover the project costs, hopes the improvements slow down traffic, better accommodate pedestrians and bicyclists, improve drainage, beautify the corridor, and attract private investment and families to the area.

Langan, a former HRC chair and current longtime member, has resigned.

“I really wanted to serve out my term (expiring July 2023), but it just doesn’t work for me to do that at this time,” she wrote in her resignation letter. “My time on the commission was something I valued and I worked hard throughout the years. I wish the current commission all the best as they navigate through fulfilling the mission and helping serve the people of Cedar Falls.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.