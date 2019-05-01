{{featured_button_text}}
OSAGE -- U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is expanding his trip to Iowa this weekend with a major agriculture policy address in Osage and a stop in Spencer on Sunday, in addition to previously announced events in Ames, Perry, Fort Dodge and Sioux City. 

At the Mitchell County Fairgrounds in Osage, 1006 Chestnut St., Sanders will outline his platform for agriculture policy and rural investment to an audience of Iowa farmers. Sanders’ first major policy speech in Iowa will address corporate control over agriculture, fair trade deals, support for new farmers, climate change, clean water, rural education, rural health care and immigration. 

This event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP to https://act.berniesanders.com/signup/event-190505-osage/ is encouraged. Entrance is provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

