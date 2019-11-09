{{featured_button_text}}
110219ap-sanders

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks Nov. 2 in Cedar Rapids.

 CHARLIE NEIBERGALL, ASSOCIATED PRESS

CHARLES CITY --- In the midst of a steady tick upward in Iowa polls for the 2020 presidential campaign, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is set to stop in Charles City Sunday.

The self-proclaimed Democratic socialist, who has made Medicare for All a central issue of his 2020 push, will be speaking from 6 to 7:30 p.m. about green jobs at the Youth Enrichment Center off of Seven Mile Road.

Specifically, Sanders is set to talk about how the proposed Green New Deal, a series of major investments in clean-energy jobs and infrastructure, can work to drive economic growth and create good-paying jobs in rural Iowa.

The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis. Doors open at 5 p.m.

