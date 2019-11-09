CHARLES CITY --- In the midst of a steady tick upward in Iowa polls for the 2020 presidential campaign, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is set to stop in Charles City Sunday.
The self-proclaimed Democratic socialist, who has made Medicare for All a central issue of his 2020 push, will be speaking from 6 to 7:30 p.m. about green jobs at the Youth Enrichment Center off of Seven Mile Road.
You have free articles remaining.
Specifically, Sanders is set to talk about how the proposed Green New Deal, a series of major investments in clean-energy jobs and infrastructure, can work to drive economic growth and create good-paying jobs in rural Iowa.
The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.