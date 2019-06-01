WATERLOO ---Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont will return to Iowa next weekend, with one of his stops in Waterloo.
He plans to also makes stops in Des Moines, Marshalltown, Cedar Rapids and Dubuque.
His Waterloo stop is described as a town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the National Cattle Congress grounds, pavilion building, 257 Ansborough Ave.
The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entrance is on a first-come, first-served basis.
