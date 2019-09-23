MASON CITY --- When presidential candidate Bernie Sanders blew through North Iowa in early May, it was a fiery sort-of wind.
At the Mitchell County Fairgrounds, the junior senator from Vermont blasted corporate farming and agribusiness. He was the familiar candidate walking out to talk about political revolutions while protest songs played over the PA system.
Monday morning, at Northwood-Kensett High School, the 2020 Democratic campaign's oldest challenger took a different tact with a gym full of students and faculty.
As much as he was there to give a speech, he was also there to try and impart civic wisdom.
Sanders began the event by urging the captive youth that their democracy ought not be wasted because so many folks before them died to secure and preserve those rights.
He recognized that they might not care much about what he had to say then and there but that, overtime, the words would eventually ring truer.
And that carried over to his stumping on actual issues as well.
Instead of just barking at students about the top 1% controlling 40% of the United States' wealth, he asked students about. He framed a perceived lack of media coverage on income equality by questioning "Why do you think that is?"
Then, on several occasions, a student would stand up and anxiously give a response to Sanders.
To Sanders' question of "What do you think it means to live paycheck-to-paycheck?" a camo-clad teen stood-up and answered that that means most of your money is going to simply pay bills and cover necessities.
When presented with the chance to lecture about the benefit of public education, all the way through college or technical school, Sanders opted to let the students consider the benefits for themselves. So one of them surmised it would give more folks a fair shake by helping pursue the jobs they want.
