OSAGE — Bernie Sanders outlined his plan to rebuild rural America during a presidential campaign stop Sunday in Osage.
“While corporate profits are soaring in agribusiness, while merger after merger gives even more power to a handful of giant international conglomerates, family farmers in my state of Vermont, in Iowa, in rural America are being driven off the land every single year because the prices they receive will not keep those families intact,” he told a crowd of around 300 people at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds.
Sanders, an independent in the U.S. Senate who is seeking the 2020 Democratic nomination for president, said if he is elected he will impose an immediate moratorium on agribusiness mergers.
Sanders said whoever he nominates for attorney general “will aggressively address the growing monopolization of the American economy in general, and specifically break up large agricultural corporations.”
Sanders said as president he would strengthen antitrust laws as well as reform patent laws “to protect family farmers from predatory patent lawsuits from companies like Monsanto.”
“Working together, we will restore the agency that enforces anti-trust laws in the meat-packing industry, an agency that Donald Trump eliminated,” he said.
Sanders said industrial farming is having a “horrific environmental impact” on both rural and urban areas.
“These factory farms are a threat to the air that we breathe, the water that we drink, and to the communities in which we live,” he said.
These factory farms should be regulated under the Clean Air Act as industrial factories, according to Sanders.
The federal government should “help family farmers who are struggling, not make the CEOs of agribusinesses even richer with more federal subsidies,” Sanders said.
Sanders wants to restrict foreign ownership of American farmland, which he said not only poses threats to farmers but also raises national security concerns about the food supply.
He also said undocumented immigrants are important to farm production, and should not be “demonized.”
Sanders said he supports comprehensive immigration reform that includes a path to citizenship and expands visas for undocumented workers “so they can live in dignity and security.”
At the beginning of his speech, Sanders introduced a guest he brought with him – Ben Cohen, co-founder of Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream.
As Sanders talked about how Ben and Jerry’s pays good prices to dairy farmers for their products, a protester from the animal rights organization Direct Action Everywhere loudly interrupted him.
“I’ve got the mike and I’m louder than you,” Sanders said, to cheers from the crowd.
The protester was escorted out of the swine arena where Sanders was speaking, but he could be heard yelling outside for a time during the rest of the candidate’s speech.
Protesters from Direct Action Everywhere also disrupted a campaign appearance by Elizabeth Warren – another candidate seeking the Democratic nomination for president – on Saturday in Mason City.
