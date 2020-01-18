Bernie Sanders announces rally at UNI Wednesday

CEDAR FALLS -- U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will hold a rally at the University of Northern Iowa next week with less than two weeks to go until the Iowa Caucuses, his campaign announced Friday evening.
Sanders, a Democratic candidate for president polling at an average of 20.3% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers -- just behind former Vice President Joe Biden, at 20.7% -- will hold a rally at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the West Gym on UNI's campus in Cedar Falls.
Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP here: https://events.berniesanders.com/event/204497/
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
The Iowa Caucuses are Feb. 3.
