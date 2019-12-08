WATERLOO — Calling the caucus process “a lot of information and really confusing,” Sarah Eastman hoped to educate the nine people who came to learn about it last week.
“We’re going to walk you through exactly what a caucus is, what you can expect on caucus night and the changes Democrats have in store,” said Eastman, chairwoman of the Black Hawk County caucus committee.
Eastman and Iowa Democratic Party 1st District organizer Chloe Lasek, tag-teamed a slideshow presentation for anyone interested in hopes learning about the process — as well as the changes the party has implemented — will streamline it come Feb. 3.
“People always ask me, ‘What’s the difference between a caucus and a primary?’” Lasek said. “A caucus is a party meeting, and you are physically voting with your body.”
But if your preferred candidate doesn’t get a certain number of votes — a process known as “viability” — you’ll have to choose a new candidate (or choose “uncommitted”). Once viable groups are determined, viable candidates get a certain number of your precinct’s delegates based on the size of the precinct.
Those delegates, chosen from the voters in your precinct, go on to the county convention, the state convention and the national party convention to eventually pick the party’s nominee.
The Iowa Democratic Party, as well as the Black Hawk County Democratic Party, have implemented a few changes in 2020 to account for what they expect to be a large turnout, as well as a more transparent, written process to document votes along the way — not just at the end.
“We want it to be a smooth process, make sure everybody’s voice is heard and not feel like they have to give up an entire evening,” Eastman said.
More locations
Your 2016 caucus location might have changed, because Democrats are expecting up to 50% more participation over 2016 and have added locations in preparation.
“I think it’s the increased interest in participation in political activity we’ve seen since 2016,” Eastman said. “We’ll plan for a 50% increase and maybe only see 30%, but we’ll be prepared.”
Eastman said “99%” of the caucus locations have been set, but look for a full list in January. You can find your Black Hawk County precinct by typing in your address here: http://www2.co.black-hawk.ia.us/website/bhmap/pollingplaces.htm.
Caucus eligibility
Those eligible to vote by Election Day in November may participate in this year’s caucus, even if they’re not yet eligible Feb. 3.
“You can register to vote or change your party affiliation at the caucus,” Lasek said.
To see if you’re already registered to vote, visit the Iowa Secretary of State’s website at https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterreg/regtovote/search.aspx. Those wanting to check their current party affiliation can do so at their county courthouse, said Eastman, or at the party headquarters.
Doors open early
In Black Hawk County, the party will open doors at 6 p.m. rather than 6:30 p.m., “to get as many people through as possible before 7 p.m.” when the doors close, Eastman said.
As long as voters are in their correct line by 7 p.m., they’ll be able to caucus, she said.
Iowa law now requires you to present a valid photo identification to vote. See what counts as a valid ID, as well as what to do if you’ve moved, at this link: https://voterreadyiowa.org/resource/id/
2 rounds of voting
In caucuses past, voters amassed into preference groups based on the candidates they support, a process known as an “alignment.”
The caucus chair would then determine which groups were “viable,” and had the numbers to move forward. Then, a new alignment would happen. Voters would shuffle around, cajoling one another to supporting their candidate, to either become a viable group or to add to their delegate total. This could go on for several rounds.
To combat gripes about the length of caucus meetings — which not only pick delegates and alternates to the county convention but also discuss and vote on party business and elect leadership — the party is now limiting alignments to just two rounds, with a third round only if there are too many viable groups.
Preference cards
To provide more transparency, the party is creating a paper trail in 2020 with the addition of presidential preference cards, large pieces of paper given to each voter.
“It’s a written record of what group you stood in,” Eastman said. “Once the first alignment has been counted, take your presidential preference card and say ‘I stood for this candidate,’ and sign it.”
If your candidate group ends up viable, your card is turned into the caucus chair “and you are done,” Eastman said. Only those who were not in a viable group will participate in the second alignment.
“It lets us see, ‘Oh, Candidate B didn’t make it, and most of them went for Candidate C. That’s interesting,’” Lasek said. “That’s something we’ll be able to take a look at now.”
Learn more
The next Caucus 101 meeting will be today from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Black Hawk County Democratic Headquarters, 307 E. Fourth St., Waterloo. It is free and open to the public.
The county party also will hold two in-depth caucus volunteer training sessions, intended for those interested in helping run their precinct’s caucus. The sessions are 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, and 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 15, also at headquarters, and are also free and open to the public.
AARP will also hold a caucus education event in Waterloo from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Grout Museum, 503 South St., Waterloo. It is also free and includes dinner, but participants are asked to register by calling (877) 926-8300 or visiting https://aarp.cvent.com/WLOCaucus2020.
