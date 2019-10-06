WATERLOO — A pair of policies that have divided Waterloo City Council members are returning for debate this week.
Council members are scheduled Monday to consider the third reading of a “fair chance” ordinance designed to prevent city government and larger private employers from asking about a job applicant’s criminal history until the end of the hiring process.
The meeting at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall also includes an ordinance setting the speed limits on University Avenue, which is currently being reconstructed.
The fair chance initiative, also known as “ban the box,” passed its first two readings on 4-3 votes before being tabled Sept. 9 so council members could gather more information and input from Grow Cedar Valley representatives.
Supporters say the measure gives job hunters who have served their debt to society an opportunity to become contributing members of the community instead of being rejected out of hand when seeking employment.
Council members opposed to the measure said they supported removing the criminal history question from job applications but objected to the question being off limits during the interview process and forcing businesses to justify decisions against hiring someone with a criminal past.
A separate ordinance setting speed limits on University was tabled by council members Sept. 23 when they could not reach a consensus on how to move ahead.
The current speed limit on University is 45 mph across the city. Traffic engineers have recommended reducing the speed limit between Midway Drive and Greenhill Road to 35 mph.
But Councilman Pat Morrissey and two neighborhood association leaders have asked the city to reduce the speed limit to 35 mph on the entire length of University.
