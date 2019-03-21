WATERLOO — The Waterloo Commission on Human Rights is stepping up its efforts to prevent employers from asking about criminal arrest records on job applications.
The agency is once again asking the Waterloo City Council to adopt a “ban-the-box” ordinance designed to ensure job applicants with criminal records get a fair chance at gaining employment.
Council members turned down similar ordinances in 2012 and 2015. But they are showing renewed interest after the website 24/7 Wall St. published an article in November calling Waterloo the worst place in America to be black.
“We’ve had an evolution of thought since 2012 when this was first introduced to City Council,” said Waterloo Human Rights Executive Director Abraham Funchess.
The 24/7 Wall St. analysis of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metropolitan area was based in part on the large disparity in unemployment rates between black and white residents.
While 4 percent of white residents were unemployed in 2017, nearly 20 percent of black residents found themselves out of work.
“We do believe — especially coming on the heels of the 24/7 Wall St. — that this is a proposal that can probably have some profound impact on our community in light of the disparities that have now been … measured by people in the city and outside of the city,” Funchess said.
Fair chance policies are often called ban the box because they remove the question from a job application asking about criminal convictions and arrests. They do not prevent an employer from doing a criminal background check before tendering a job offer and do not require an employer to hire someone not fit for the position.
“Historically we know those that check that they have a criminal arrest record … typically that application is tossed,” Funchess said. “These individuals never get the opportunity to come face to face with a hiring manager.
“We’re not asking anyone to throw wisdom and common sense out the window,” he added. “Obviously, you wouldn’t put those who are guilty of theft in a bank or sex offenders around children. It doesn’t ask that at all.”
The National Employment Law Project reported last fall that 33 states and more than 150 cities and counties have adopted a ban-the-box policy. That includes Linn and Johnson counties in Iowa.
A bill introduced with bipartisan support in the Iowa Legislature last month would ban the box on applications for public employment jobs.
The Waterloo Human Rights proposal would extend the policy to govern private employers in the city, something much less common nationally.
Waterloo council members Margaret Klein and Pat Morrissey both endorsed a ban-the-box program during a work session this week.
“I so much support this,” Klein said. “I’ve often thought that communities and businesses and people in general tend to continue punishing people long after they have served their official punishment.”
Morrissey said the policy was “long overdue.”
“With the notoriety that has come about because of the (24/7 Wall St.) reports that were out there, and because of the statistics that we have in Black Hawk County, in Waterloo, that disproportionately affect the … minority community, it makes it even more important that we get this passed both in the public and private sectors,” Morrissey said.
Other council members said they wanted to see a proposed ordinance before passing judgment and asked for a legal opinion on whether the city could force private employers to ban the box.
In a related matter, the human rights commission is asking the city to adopt a “racial equity and social justice toolkit” designed to review proposed city ordinances, programs and policies before they are adopted to determine whether they might have unintended negative consequences for minority populations.
