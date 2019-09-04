WATERLOO — A measure designed to give those with criminal pasts a better shot at future employment narrowly survived Tuesday night.
Waterloo City Council members voted 4-3 to approve the second reading of an ordinance preventing the city and private employers from asking job applicants about arrest and conviction records until the end of the hiring process.
The ordinance, often called “ban the box” because it removes the question from job applications, must pass a third reading next week before it takes effect.
Council members Pat Morrissey, Ray Feuss, Jerome Amos Jr. and Sharon Juon supported the ordinance, while Steve Schmitt, Bruce Jacobs and Margaret Klein voted against it. Klein had voted in favor of the plan a week earlier.
The ordinance would prevent employers from asking about criminal pasts or doing background checks until after a conditional job offer is tendered. Should they find a “legitimate business reason” not to hire someone based on the background check, the job offer can be pulled.
Klein and Jacobs both said they supported removing questions about convictions from job applications but wanted employers to be allowed to discuss criminal records during the interviews.
“We can get them an interview,” Klein said. “But do not gag the employer or set them up for lawsuits.”
Jacobs said he has heard from businesses opposed to the plan.
“What about the rights of our businesses that actually pay a lot of the bills in the city?” he said. “This type of one-sided ordinance puts Waterloo at a disadvantage when it’s not statewide.”
Morrissey said the ordinance is about protecting civil rights and suggested many of those criticizing its language have yet to read it.
“There’s nothing in this ordinance that forces anybody to hire anybody,” Morrissey said. “All that we’re saying is give those applicants a fair chance.
“Put them on the same footing as anybody else for all of their experiences, their references, their qualifications,” he added. “If they meet the muster, that’s when you ask that question.”
Several residents also spoke for and against the ordinance.
The Rev. Lawrence Stumme applauded the council for voting on a plan to give people a second chance.
“It shows the leadership of this community in this area of justice and caring for people,” he said.
But Don Share, who owns the University Avenue Dairy Queen, said he felt it would put his young staff and customers at risk.
“I really don’t need to hire a child molester or a sex offender to work in a Dairy Queen,” he said.
If adopted, the policy would apply to any private employer with at least 15 employees and also covers the city government’s hiring practices. The ordinance would not cover other political subdivisions, including public and private schools, Hawkeye Community College, and state, county or federal offices.
Waterloo would be the first city in Iowa to adopt a fair chance initiative that covers private employers.
