WATERLOO — Supporters of a law designed to improve opportunities for job hunters with criminal pasts will look to avoid being derailed this week.
Waterloo City Council members are scheduled to vote Tuesday on the second reading of an ordinance banning private employers from asking about a job applicant’s criminal or arrest record until after a conditional job offer is made.
Employers still are allowed to conduct background checks and can rescind a job offer if that inquiry turns up a “legitimate business reason” an individual is unfit for the position.
The ordinance, often dubbed “ban the box” because it removes the question from job applications, passed its first reading last week on a 5-2 vote. Ordinances must pass three readings for adoption.
Abraham Funchess, executive director of the Waterloo Commission on Human Rights, said the goal is to allow those who have served their time and turned their lives around to avoid being automatically rejected from getting a job based on a past mistake.
The National Employment Law Project reports 35 states and more than 150 cities and counties, including Linn and Johnson counties in Iowa, have adopted fair chance hiring policies that delay background checks until later in the hiring process for public employers.
But only 13 states and 18 cities and counties have extended the policy to cover private employers. Waterloo would be the first city in Iowa to require private employers to follow the guidelines.
If adopted, the policy would apply to any private employer with at least 15 employees and also covers the city government’s hiring practices. The ordinance would not cover other political subdivisions, including public and private schools, Hawkeye Community College, and state, county or federal offices.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall. Other scheduled council business includes:
- A contract with Republic Services to handle the curbside collection and processing of recycling. Republic is a national corporation with a collection site north of Cedar Falls and a processing plant in Cedar Rapids.
- Accepting a $150,000 grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association to help construct a new skatepark.
