WATERLOO — A contentious “ban the box” fair hiring plan returns to the City Council for a sixth vote.
Council members are scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Monday to consider the third and final reading of an ordinance clarifying a previously adopted measure designed to make it easier for those with criminal records to find employment.
Council members Steve Schmitt, Bruce Jacobs and Margaret Klein have been vocal opponents of the plan, which they believe violates state law and will hurt economic development by discouraging businesses from locating in Waterloo.
Council members Sharon Juon, Pat Morrissey, Jerome Amos Jr. and Ray Feuss have supported the ordinance, noting businesses can still do background checks and refuse to hire persons for legitimate business reasons based on those reviews.
The fair chance initiative, the first of its kind in Iowa, was adopted Oct. 7 after three ordinance readings.
That measure prevents private employers and the city from asking a job applicant about arrest or conviction records until a conditional job offer is tendered. That offer can be rescinded for a legitimate business reason based on a background check.
The current ordinance amends the original plan by delaying its implementation until July 1; adding an investigation and penalty process; stating the ordinance cannot be used as the basis for a civil lawsuit against an employer; and excluding employers who are required under federal or state law to include a criminal history question on applications.
While the issue before council members again this week is solely on the amendments, the deliberation has generated a full-fledged debate over the entire ordinance during each of the past two weekly meetings.
