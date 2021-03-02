Ban on mandatory COVID vaccines advances in Iowa Legislature

DES MOINES — Iowa employers would be barred from requiring their employees to get COVID-19 shots or base other job-related decisions on their vaccination history if a bill making its way through the Legislature is signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Members of the Senate Human Resources Committee voted 7-6 to approve a scaled-back measure that would bar businesses from mandating their employees to be vaccinated. Employers also couldn’t use a vaccination history, refusal to receive a vaccination or refusal to provide proof of vaccination in establishing workplace compensation, terms, conditions or privileges. Senate File 193 also would prohibit state officials from including vaccination information on an Iowan’s state-issued driver’s license or identification card.

Sen. Jim Carlin, R-Sioux City, said the legislation respects Iowans’ freedom to make their own decisions about whether to get vaccinated, while opponents questioned whether to put into law something that already is the accepted practice both by employers and the state Department of Transportation.

“There is no mandate in this state for the COVID-19 vaccination, so let’s get that off the table — there isn’t one,” said Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque. She also noted state law provides religious and medical exemptions as it relates to immunizations.