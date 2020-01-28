Ban on driving with hand-held device advances in Legislature

DES MOINES — Motorists would not be able to use hand-held electronic devices under legislation that cleared an initial hurdle in the Iowa Senate on Monday.
A Senate subcommittee approved 3-0 Senate Study Bill 3045, which would extend Iowa’s texting ban to prohibit drivers from using a smartphones or other hand-held electronic devices hand while operating a motor vehicle. Violating the provision would be a moving offense carrying a $30 fine.
“It’s common sense, and if people would just exercise common sense, we wouldn’t have to do this,” said Sen. Zach Whiting, R-Spirit Lake. “But they’re not. People are getting hurt, people are dying. I do think it’s a huge priority, and I hope we can get it to the governor’s desk and I hope the governor will sign it.”
Drivers still could use hands-free devices that are integrated into their vehicles or operated with minimal contact.
The prohibition would not apply to public safety agencies performing official duties, health care professionals dealing with emergencies, or in cases where a motorist was reporting an emergency.
A driver could use a hand-held device in a stopped vehicle not parked on the travel portion of a roadway.
“We appreciate the step that was taken a few years ago, but it really is hard to enforce,” said Susan Cameron Daemon, a lobbyist with the Iowa State Sheriffs’ & Deputies’ Association, “and this would make our laws more enforceable and, we believe, make our roadways safer.”
Similar legislation that sought to raise the fine to $100 stalled in the Senate Ways and Means Committee, so backers removed the fee increase and opted for starting a new version in hopes of getting the issue moving in the legislative process. A hands-free cellphone bill also has been introduced in the House.
“I know it’s got a lot of strong support across the state, and it just seems to make good common sense,” said Sen. Eric Giddens, D-Cedar Falls, one of three subcommittee members who forwarded the bill to the full Senate Transportation Committee for consideration.
Nineteen states, the District of Columbia and three U.S. territories have barred hand-held devices while driving — a distracting activity that Whiting said leads to 1.6 million crashes annually.