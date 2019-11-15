WATERLOO -- A hand recount of the ballots has confirmed Kristi Lundy will be the next Elk Run Heights mayor.
The Black Hawk County Election Office said a recount conducted Thursday matched the election night results showing Lundy and incumbent Mayor Tim Swope tied with 130 votes each.
Lundy was selected as mayor at the election canvass Tuesday when the county Board of Supervisors broke the tie by a blind draw. Supervisor Dan Trelka pulled a paper with Lundy's name from a box.
Swope requested the recount, which took just under an hour to complete.
Swope's representative on the recount board was Andrew Schaffer while Lundy selected Deb Lundy-Rummans. The two agreed to have elections office worker Amy Jensen serve as the third member of the board.
You have free articles remaining.
The hand count matched the election night machine count in every respect. Both showed Swope and Lundy with 130 votes each, while a third mayoral candidate, Gary Wurtz, received 73 votes.
Elections Manager Karen Showalter said it was satisfying to see the recount once again boost confidence in the election system.
A post-election audit conducted under Iowa law also confirmed the results of a randomly selected Cedar Falls precinct, where 847 votes were cast and recounted by hand.
Lundy will take office Jan. 1.
The former Elk Run Heights city clerk ran for mayor this year after she was fired by the current administration in April. Swope had been mayor since 2014.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.