WATERLOO — The largest county governments in eastern Iowa will be pushing state lawmakers next year to continue backfilling lost commercial property taxes and step up with funding for new mental health programs.
Members of the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday received a report on 2020 legislative priorities for the Urban County Coalition, which also includes Linn, Johnson, Scott and Dubuque counties.
Supervisors in those counties have hired Larry Murphy and Gary Grant to lobby on their behalf based on priorities set by the coalition counties.
The property tax backfill and mental health funding have been at the top of the list in recent years.
Grant said the coalition will be vigilant again this year to ensure state lawmakers continue with a promise to reimburse local governments for some of the property tax revenues they lost when the state reduced the tax burden on commercial property owners in 2013.
“Every year we hear the Legislature believes it’s time to either roll this back or eliminate it completely,” Grant said. “For the past two or three years we’ve been hearing, ‘We never really meant this to go on forever and that you should have experienced property tax growth to grow out of this.’”
But Black Hawk County has not seen much increase in commercial values over the past six years, which means any reduction in the backfill would need to be made up with budget cuts or higher tax rates.
“The vast majority of the counties have not seen any growth at all (in commercial values),” Murphy said.
You have free articles remaining.
The Urban County Coalition praised the state’s recent efforts to create new programs to address a growing adult and child mental health crisis but indicated those programs need to have state funds attached.
“The Urban County Coalition has made it really clear at the Legislature that (multi-county) regions are fully prepared to be partners in funding mental health, both adult and children,” Grant said. “But this is not something that we’re going to stand by and let you continue to heap responsibilities onto the backs of county supervisors and local property taxpayers without at some point crying uncle.”
The coalition members want the state to create a long-term, sustainable method of funding the new services provided by the regions that doesn’t shift the burden from the Iowa Department of Human Services onto local property taxpayers.
A new Urban County Coalition goal this year includes support for a “ban the box” measure targeted at public employers in the state. A bipartisan attempt to adopt the measure, which would remove questions about criminal history from an initial job application, failed last year.
“This is a really narrowly construed piece,” Murphy said. “It targets only public sector employers, and it basically takes the criminal background box off the application form. From that point on — during interviews, background checks and everything else — you’re entirely free” to discuss it.
Murphy contrasted that to an ordinance the city of Waterloo adopted this year which banned private employers from asking about criminal histories on job applications and keeps larger private employers from asking such questions until after a conditional job offer is made.
Other Urban County Coalition priorities for the upcoming legislative session include:
- Asking the Legislature to reduce “unfunded mandates” on county governments, such as forcing local taxpayers to pick up office costs for DHS and other state offices.
- Supporting funding of the Iowa Water and Land Legacy Fund approved by voters.
- Allowing the creation of an infrastructure fund for counties to address repairs to roads caused by the increasing frequency of severe weather events.
- Working to find better methods to fund rural emergency medical services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.