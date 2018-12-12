WATERLOO — Black Hawk County leaders are urging the state to continue providing property tax backfill to local governments next year while boosting funding for mental health care.
Members of the county Board of Supervisors held their annual meeting with area state legislators Tuesday and presented those requests as priorities for a coalition of urban counties including Black Hawk, Linn, Johnson, Scott and Dubuque.
But the supervisors were preaching to the choir.
State Sens. Jeff Danielson and Bill Dotzler and Reps. Bob Kressig and Timi Brown-Powers are all Democrats who said they supported the county’s priorities.
Only one of the area legislators, Rep. Sandy Salmon, is a member of the state majority GOP, who along with Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds ultimately may control how those issues are addressed during the coming general assembly.
“The situation, I think, is going to be pretty dire in the Legislature for finding any kind of revenue for any of these issues,” Dotzler said.
Supervisor Frank Magsamen presented the county priorities, which was topped by a desire to protect state payments to local governments for property tax cuts given to businesses five years ago.
“It’s about $1 million a year that Black Hawk County would (lose) and either have to reduce services or increase the taxes by that amount it order to cover those costs,” he said.
The Legislature in 2013 adopted a bill that made deep property tax cuts to commercial and industrial property but ensured state funding to “backfill” a large portion of the lost revenue that created for cities, counties and school districts.
There was talk during the last session about phasing out those payments to local governments.
“When we started this, the anticipation was that we would see about a 5 percent increase (annually) in our property values,” Magsamen said. “The fact is, Black Hawk County has been one of the slowest growth counties in the state of Iowa. We only grew 1 percent (annually) over the last five years.”
Rep. Salmon said she expects the issue will be addressed in the coming session, adding “the feeling was when this backfill was put in place that it was not promised that it would go forever.”
But Dotzler, who served on the committee working on that bill, said it was not intended to sunset.
“That piece of legislation would have never passed the Iowa Senate if that guarantee wasn’t there,” he said. “I do realize that one general assembly cannot behold another general assembly to something else, and there lies the rub, but it was supposed to have been basically etched in stone.”
County officials also expressed concern state leaders, despite making some commitments last year to address the state’s mental health crisis, would not step forward with funding to assist those programs.
“We passed legislation last session to put some structures in place that are designed to deliver mental health services the way people want it, which is in their homes and communities,” Salmon said, adding it will take time to complete that work.
But Danielson called last session’s legislation a “title bill” that sounded like it addressed mental health but included no funding or substantive improvements to the system.
“The only organizations that are getting new health care money are the out-of-state insurance companies that are running Iowa’s Medicaid program,” Danielson said.
Brown-Powers said she also was not optimistic new funding could be found to improve the state’s mental health care system.
“So I think … we’re going to have to continue to look within Black Hawk County on how we’re going to handle our mental health, because it doesn’t look promising,” she said.
