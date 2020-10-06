Axne, Young re-litigate health care in first debate

JOHNSTON -- Health care was a central issue in their campaigns two years ago, and in their rematch Cindy Axne and David Young once again aired disagreements over health care policy during Monday night’s debate.
Axne, the first-term Democratic incumbent in central and southwestern Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, and Young, a Republican former congressman, participated in a live debate broadcast Monday night by Iowa PBS.
Axne and Young are squaring off in a rematch of their 2018 race, when Young was a two-term incumbent. Axne unseated Young by 2.1 percentage points.
The 3rd District race is expected to be close again this year: 34% of active voters in the district are registered as Democrats, 32% are Republicans, and 27% claim no party.
While both Axne and Young said they wish to provide protections for individuals with pre-existing health conditions, they disagreed about the proper way to do it.
Axne hammered on Young’s votes in Congress to repeal the Democratic-written Affordable Care Act. Young defend his votes, saying despite his desire to repeal the federal health care law -- which includes protections for people with pre-existing conditions -- he also worked to maintain those protections by introducing legislation.
“I have always supported those with pre-existing conditions. I have two cousins who died of cancer. My uncle is missing two legs from diabetes. I have an aunt with (multiple sclerosis). To think that I’m not going to act in their best interest, and all Iowans who are suffering the same, is despicable,” Young said. “These charges that just because you have a criticism of a current law that is failing … just goes to show how Iowans hate it when their health care is politicized. You did it in 2018, you’re doing it again. It’s a broken record. It’s not going to work.”
Axne stood firm in her criticisms.
“You can slice and dice this any way that you would want to, but that’s what you did. You voted against Iowans, and there’s no way to erase that history,” Axne said.
On the topic of federal COVID-19 relief, Axne said she opposed a proposal written and approved by her party because it had no chance of being approved by majority Republicans in the U.S. Senate or the White House under Republican President Donald Trump.
“I knew that that deal was going nowhere. It was just something to make people feel good about going home and saying they did something, when the Senate wasn’t even going to vote for it. They told us that,” Axne said. “I’m out there to get things done, not to put in votes just to make people feel good, but to actually put forth policy that improves their lives.”
On the topic of keeping Social Security solvent, both candidates said they do not think the retirement age should be raised, and both said they would be open to raising the ceiling on taxing high wage earners.
Young said he does not support privatizing Social Security, and said lawmakers must recognize its long-term funding issues and work across political boundaries to devise a solution.
“First of all, it has to be done in a bipartisan way. This cannot be a partisan approach. It has to be done in a way that is very, very transparent, take it to the American people, to the committee process, on the floor of the House and Senate, and also you have to get the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue (the White House) invested in this to do this,” Young said. “It’s happened before, and we can do it again. But it takes guts. I want to be at the table to help do that. But first of all we have to admit that there’s a problem.”
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.