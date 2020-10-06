Axne, Young re-litigate health care in first debate

Axne stood firm in her criticisms.

“You can slice and dice this any way that you would want to, but that’s what you did. You voted against Iowans, and there’s no way to erase that history,” Axne said.

On the topic of federal COVID-19 relief, Axne said she opposed a proposal written and approved by her party because it had no chance of being approved by majority Republicans in the U.S. Senate or the White House under Republican President Donald Trump.

“I knew that that deal was going nowhere. It was just something to make people feel good about going home and saying they did something, when the Senate wasn’t even going to vote for it. They told us that,” Axne said. “I’m out there to get things done, not to put in votes just to make people feel good, but to actually put forth policy that improves their lives.”

On the topic of keeping Social Security solvent, both candidates said they do not think the retirement age should be raised, and both said they would be open to raising the ceiling on taxing high wage earners.

Young said he does not support privatizing Social Security, and said lawmakers must recognize its long-term funding issues and work across political boundaries to devise a solution.

“First of all, it has to be done in a bipartisan way. This cannot be a partisan approach. It has to be done in a way that is very, very transparent, take it to the American people, to the committee process, on the floor of the House and Senate, and also you have to get the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue (the White House) invested in this to do this,” Young said. “It’s happened before, and we can do it again. But it takes guts. I want to be at the table to help do that. But first of all we have to admit that there’s a problem.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0