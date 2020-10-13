Axne, Young hope for more federal stimulus, trade blame for impasse

“Nancy Pelosi (and Democrats) … they’re not serious about getting to a deal. They’re not serious at all. They’ve been playing with these outrageous numbers,” Young charged. “I think there’s a common-sense solution here where you can start with a smaller number, but very targeted at what the need is. You can always grow that number with another package when it comes along.”

Axne said Pelosi alerted House Democrats to expect a vote on a relief package during October, although Axne said she did not believe that vote would come this week.

“The American public, the Iowans and people in the 3rd District need all the help that they can get. My job is to make sure that their families have opportunity,” Axne said. “(Republicans) are stuck on this business of not supporting state and local funding. We need to support our state and local municipalities to ensure we do support our teachers, our police officers, our firefighters and more. So I’m going to keep pushing for a package.”