Election 2018 House Iowa

This combination of file photos shows Iowa 3rd Congressional District candidates in the November 2018 election from left, Republican incumbent Rep. David Young and Democrat Cindy Axne. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

DES MOINES — Democrat Cindy Axne has beaten incumbent Republican Rep. David Young in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District to represent Des Moines and much of southwest Iowa in the U.S. House.

Voters chose Axne on Tuesday after twice electing Young, a former aide to Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley.

In her campaign, Axne focused on health care and Young’s support for President Donald Trump.

Axne noted Young voted repeatedly to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which stopped insurance companies from denying coverage to people with pre-existing conditions among other requirements. Young acknowledged his votes but argued he’d always favored protecting people with pre-existing conditions.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence held separate Iowa rallies last month to support Young.

The 3rd District is made up of 16 counties and includes Des Moines.

