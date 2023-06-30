CEDAR FALLS — The Planning and Zoning Commission for a second straight meeting Wednesday heard several complaints from neighbors about the plans for the final phases of the Autumn Ridge subdivision on the west end of town.

The most common concerns, of which there were many during the nearly two-hour meeting, circle back to the area's stormwater runoff as well as a substantial change to the plans originally proposed and approved in 2013.

Right now, commissioners are weighing a master plan amendment and a preliminary plat related to the future construction of 44 detached single family dwellings and 46 single family bi-attached dwellings on the open 22.5 acres off the corner of West First Street and Union Road.

Back in 2013, the developer, BNKD Real Estate Development of Waverly, never acted upon the original plat for 58 single family units, which was approved, nor was a master plan update ever completed. That former, now-expired plat is still on the table and could come back for review.

Members of the crowd received compassion, appreciation and sympathy from the board for their concerns.

“I certainly have a lot of concerns about the current master plan,” said Commissioner Hannah Crisman. “I would like to recommend to my other commissioners that we really consider what it looks like to have a master plan and uphold the master plan and the changes that we allow or review when those come to us.”

She said a lot of people purchased their property expecting the master plan would remain in place and that should be taken into consideration.

"I think the recommendations made by staff were really good but I would like to see some of those questions answered more directly, such as how the existing drainage way is currently functioning and how it’s going to be maintained over time.”

But there also was a call from Commissioner Oksana Grybovych Hafermann for the two sides to work together. That seems to have been attempted in the past without complete success.

“We’ll have to see,” said Dennis Happel immediately following adjournment when asked about the potential for plan revisions as it relates to density. He’s a partner in the real estate development firm.

Commissioner Brad Leeper thanked BNKD for developing the land. He noted the pushback doesn't signal Cedar Falls is not development-friendly before explaining how density is the sticking point for him.

“I think we recognize that change happens,” said Leeper. “The world has changed a bit since 2013 and these are guidelines. But, at the same time, people are making the largest investments of their lives here and I think you should be able to rely on some information. If they were subtle changes, I guess I would support that.

"Fifty-eight to 90 is a pretty significant deviation for me. So I have some concerns about the density as well. And I’d like to see some community meetings to try and find some middle ground.”

The June 14 meeting also saw commissioners make several requests, which were fulfilled by city’s planners and engineers. They ranged from Maria Perez, city stormwater specialist, being brought in to make some remarks to address stormwater concerns along with providing written analysis as to what the findings of the city’s recently adopted housing needs assessment says about the proposed development.

Happel told The Courier following that meeting that the driving reason for the change was the “industry as far as what people are asking for, the price point people want to get to and how do we make both come together.”

“It seems like the newest generation of people coming into the market now are not so focused on the larger homes and big yards and things like that," he said. "They’re more about 'me time' and don’t want to maintain a big yard and 'I don’t want to do this. I want to have a house I can live in, and I want to go on vacation and golf and do the things I want to do.'”

Allegations have been made by neighbors that real estate agents, builders and company representatives had “promised” the 58 single family homes would be developed.

But Happel refuted that as not entirely accurate. The 2013 preliminary plat was relayed as the plan at the time, he noted. Since then, he has explained to people that numerous national trends and societal changes have led to a shift in the company's philosophy.

If granted approval in the near future, he is looking to break ground on the infrastructure such as roads and sewer as early as this September or as late as April or May. It would be a combination of his company and other contractors building the homes.

The discussion will likely continue at 5:30 p.m. July 26 in City Hall. The commission may make a recommendation to the City Council, which has the final say. City officials, following the discussions, pointed to a slide from the presentation on recommendations as “most likely” what will be the focus of the third meeting.

Among those are further evaluating a nearby regional stormwater detention basin in the residential area immediately to the south and determining if capacity needs to be increased. It is also recommended to relocate and increase the size of open recreational space within the development. Potentially eliminating a few single family lots to create more usable yard space is being recommended, as well.

The Planned Residential District master plan is in place to establish standards for the greater area to make sure it happens in an orderly and consistent manner with the city’s overall vision for development. It must be approved prior to the plat. But no additional approvals are required by the city.

Not present Wednesday were commissioners Kyle Larson and Sloan Alberhasky. Alberhasky recused herself from the first meeting because of a potential conflict of interest.

BNKD Real Estate Development of Waverly had taken on several phases of Autumn Ridge beginning in the south of that western sector of the city. It's also responsible for another subdivision known as Lexington Heights, as well as projects in Cedar Rapids and Waverly.

The company has taken on three subdivisions in Waverly – Stone Haven, Copper Ridge and Prairie Park.

Hawaii, Alaska lead states with the most public beaches per capita Hawaii, Alaska lead states with the most public beaches per capita Northern states offer the most public beaches per capita #25. Illinois #24. Maryland #23. Louisiana #22. Virginia #21. Texas #20. California #19. Ohio #18. Mississippi #17. New York #16. New Hampshire #15. Minnesota #14. Oregon #13. Connecticut #12. North Carolina #11. Delaware #10. Florida #9. Wisconsin #8. Rhode Island #7. New Jersey #6. Michigan #5. Massachusetts #4. Maine #3. Washington #2. Alaska #1. Hawaii