AutoZone eyes Kimball-Ridge location

WATERLOO -- A new automotive parts store is planning to open in the Kimball-Ridge commercial district.
AutoZone Inc. is planning to build a new 6,800-square-foot retail auto parts store directly south of the KFC Restaurant at 3115 Kimball Ave.
Members of the Waterloo Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to endorse a site plan and a plat for the development.
There was no opposition to the store during a public hearing before the commission's vote, but owners of the apartment complex to the east have requested the final site plan include landscaping screening the new store from their buildings.
The site plan is expected to be considered by the City Council during its March 23 meeting.
John Dornoff, of the city's planning department, said the development appears to meet all requirements of the zoning ordinance, and AutoZone and has agreed to construct a sidewalk along the length of the site.
The plat covers the entire two-acre lot along the east side of Kimball from KFC south to single-family homes on Park Lane. The AutoZone store would be located on the north half of the site, while the south lot would be set aside for future development.
Both lots would share a single driveway access from Kimball, Dornoff said.
AutoZone Inc., is a national chain headquartered in Memphis, Tenn. It already operates a store in Waterloo at 1430 Logan Ave., near George Washington Carver Academy.
