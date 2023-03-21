WATERLOO — The city is attempting to streamline the way it processes fines from traffic cameras.

The City Council on Monday passed for the first time an ordinance that would amend the language in the traffic code on how fines are sought.

Currently, the Waterloo Police Department can file a municipal infraction in accordance with the municipal infraction section of city code, rather than the automatic traffic enforcement section.

The new language would state that an initial violation caught on a traffic camera would be mailed to the vehicle owner for each violation within 30 days. The violation would also include the vehicle make, registration number, violation charge, time, date, location and fine amount.

The new wording also states a municipal infraction citation would be issued for multiple traffic violations for the same vehicle as different counts.

Resident Todd Obadal spoke on the subject, first asking for more notice and signage on the cameras. There are currently 23 camera locations which can be found on the department's website at waterloopolice.com under the “Information” tab.

“This is putting another revenue-extracting part of the code into Waterloo ordinance,” Obadal said. “We are extracting money from the citizens when we have inflation, people having difficulty getting jobs and (you’re) probably going to raise taxes.”

The ordinance passed 5-1, with new Ward 4 Councilmember Belinda Creighton-Smith voting against it and Councilmember Jonathan Grieder absent. The motion to suspend the rules failed and will have to be read for a second and third time to go into effect.

Creighton-Smith also voted against a resolution to approve a purchase agreement for a water feature at Gates Park in the amount of $248,196 from Waterplay Solutions Corporation, out of British Columbia.

“I don’t feel the community had the opportunity to provide input before the decision was made,” she said. “I’m representing my constituents.”

The resolution passed 5-1. Leisure Services Director Paul Huting said the water feature will be paid for through funding from John Deere Waterloo.

An amendment to the noise variance ordinance also passed 5-1, with Councilmember Dave Boesen voting against it. This was the second reading for the ordinance.

It states that noise variances wouldn’t have to go through the council to be approved but instead just require the mayor’s office to sign off on them.

“I just don’t think we have transparency,” Boesen said. “If it goes through the mayor’s office, the public won’t see it.”

He also noted a recent LGBTQ+ march held in Lincoln Park did not apply for a noise ordinance even though Councilmember Grieder advertised the event and spoke at it.

“I just have an issue if we need to have this at all,” Boesen said.

A motion to suspend the rules to pass the ordinance failed. It will have to be read for a third time in order to go into effect.

Also approved at the meeting:

A site plan amendment for the construction of a 23-stall parking garage at 1117 Maxhelen Blvd.

The authorization to issue $6.8 million in general obligation bonds.

A purchase agreement with Midwest Playscapes of Savage, Minnesota in the amount of $420,490 for Gates Park. The playset will be paid for with funds from the Pauline R. Barrett Fund.

A professional service agreement with AECOM Technical Services of Waterloo for inspection of the Riverfront Stadium grandstand.

A community garden agreement with the University of Northern Iowa Center for Energy and Environmental Education to use part of Highland Park to grow vegetables.

