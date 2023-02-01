Auditors find Black Hawk County with "very healthy" general fund

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County’s cash reserves continue to grow.

An annual financial audit presented to the Board of Supervisors recently showed the county government’s unrestricted general fund cash reserves grew from $25.9 million to $27.5 million in the year that ended June 30.

“You have a very healthy general fund,” Miranda Wendlandt, of the CliftonLarsonAllen auditing firm, said in a Jan. 10 meeting.

As the reserves grew, bonded debt declined, dropping from $23 million to $17 million.

The primary purpose of the annual audit is to ensure the county is properly and fairly stating its financial position. Auditors also conduct compliance reviews to see if the county is following laws and required accounting procedures.

Wendlandt said the auditors found one “material weakness” where the county should adjust $1.8 million to properly state construction in progress. The audit states the weakness was due to management oversight.

The Courier reached out to the county for further comment on this adjustment but did not receive a reply.

Wendlandt said having one audit adjustment “is fantastic.”

One change to the fiscal year 2022 budget was the deletion of the mental health levy. In 2021, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law a revamped mental health service delivery system paid for by the state, rather than by county property taxes.

The budget also saw the addition of money from the American Rescue Plan Act. Overall, the county allocated $25.5 million in funding. ARPA is a nearly $2 trillion COVID-19 rescue package designed to help the U.S. recovery from the pandemic.

The county received an initial portion of funding in the amount of $12.7 million in July 2021. A second installment was received in August 2022. Funds are expected to be completed by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.

