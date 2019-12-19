{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County saw its piggy bank swell following the sale of its Country View care center.

A financial audit released this week showed the county’s “unassigned” general fund reserves jumped from $15.3 million to more than $19.4 million during the fiscal year ending June 30.

The increase was due largely to the sale of the county-owned nursing home to a private firm on Dec. 31, 2018, which resulted in roughly $3.2 million in net sale proceeds being deposited into the county’s main operating fund.

“Your funds are very healthy,” said Miranda Wendlandt, of the Cedar Rapids-based CliftonLarsonAllen auditing firm, who presented the audit findings to the Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

“A measure of performance for financial health for a governmental entity is the number of months of expenditures that are available in fund balance,” she said. “Your general fund is at about seven months of expenditures sitting in fund balance.

“We typically look for three to five months based on the (Government Finance Officers Association’s) recommendation of a healthy fund balance,” she added. “So the county is well above that benchmark.”

The audit also showed the county’s bonded indebtedness dropped from $24.1 million to $17.2 million during the last fiscal year as older general obligation bonds were retired and no new debt was issued.

Members of the Board of Supervisors have previously expressed some concern about the general fund reserves getting larger than necessary. The unassigned balance has now grown for nine consecutive years.

Board chairman Tom Little and Supervisor Linda Laylin both said the board was looking at options to spend some of that rainy day fund on one-time capital projects that don’t create an ongoing budget obligations.

Board members are discussing more than $1 million in solar energy installations at county buildings as one option for reserves. The paving of Grundy Road is also a possibility.

Little said he did not believe there would be any reason for the county to increase tax collections next year given the size of its reserves.

The primary purpose of the annual audit is to ensure the county is properly and fairly stating its financial position. But auditors also conduct compliance reviews to see if the county is following laws and required accounting procedures.

Wendlandt said CliftonLarsonAllen found a “material weakness” in that some $237,000 in local option sales tax receipts in June were not recorded in the financial records. The firm also recommended the county create more segregation of duties related to information technology staff and cash reconciliations.

County Finance Director James Perry said all of the auditors’ recommendations have been instituted already.

He said the failure to log the option tax payment was due to a change in staffing and because the state sent a 13th payment in 2019 instead of the 12 monthly payments normally received in a year.

