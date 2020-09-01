Auditor: Black Hawk County not involved in absentee ballot request lawsuit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Black Hawk County Auditor Grant Veeder wants voters to know the county is not involved in the lawsuits aimed at invalidating the absentee ballot request forms sent out by certain counties.

“All of the general election ABRs received by voters in Black Hawk County are legitimate,” Veeder said in a news release. He said his office has received numerous calls asking for clarification. “Whether it came from our office, or a political party, or another organization, like the Center for Voter Information, the form is valid and will result in you getting an absentee ballot mailed to you by our office.”

Johnson, Linn and Woodbury Counties are being sued by the Republican party and the Trump campaign for filling in some of the information required on the absentee ballot requests before they were mailed to voters, contrary to instructions provided to county auditors by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. In a pandemic-related emergency directive, Pate said his office would send blank absentee ballot request forms to all active registered voters in the state, and that any county auditor mailing absentee ballot requests must also send blank forms “to ensure uniformity.”