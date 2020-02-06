Audit shows improved Waterloo financial position

WATERLOO — Audited financial reports show the city’s cash reserves grew while its debt fell last year.

Waterloo City Council members received an audit for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, which shows the unassigned general fund balance grew by nearly $800,000 to reach $10.3 million.

The result ended three consecutive years of decline in the fund balance, which essentially is the cash the city has available to spend on emergencies or cover bills between tax receipts.

Correspondence included from Chief Financial Officer Michelle Weidner said the turnaround last year was driven by several factors and came even though council members had budgeted to spend $835,000 in reserves to offset property taxes.

“While overall revenue was close to budget … expenses were under budget due primarily to positions that were vacant for portions of the year,” Weidner said.

The city gained better-than-budgeted revenue from interest income on its reserves and building permit fees. Other revenue sources, including golf and ambulance fee collections, were under projections.

