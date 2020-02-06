Audit shows improved Waterloo financial position

WATERLOO — Audited financial reports show the city’s cash reserves grew while its debt fell last year.
Waterloo City Council members received an audit for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, which shows the unassigned general fund balance grew by nearly $800,000 to reach $10.3 million.
The result ended three consecutive years of decline in the fund balance, which essentially is the cash the city has available to spend on emergencies or cover bills between tax receipts.
Correspondence included from Chief Financial Officer Michelle Weidner said the turnaround last year was driven by several factors and came even though council members had budgeted to spend $835,000 in reserves to offset property taxes.
“While overall revenue was close to budget … expenses were under budget due primarily to positions that were vacant for portions of the year,” Weidner said.
The city gained better-than-budgeted revenue from interest income on its reserves and building permit fees. Other revenue sources, including golf and ambulance fee collections, were under projections.
Meanwhile the city’s general obligation bonded debt dropped by $2 million in 2019, dipping below the $100 million mark for the first time in several years. The city sells bonds to pay for major projects and pays them off primarily with property taxes and sewer user fees.
The report indicated the city’s debt decreased primarily to payments made on economic development debts that were greater than new debt issued during the year.
The audit conducted by Davenport-based RSM US is done annually to ensure the city is accurately and fairly reporting is financial records.
“The city did receive an unmodified, or clean, opinion on its financial statements,” said RSM’s Kevin Smith. “That is the highest level of assurance you can receive.”
While auditors found no major issues during their review, they did indicate the city had three funds with deficit year-end balances in 2019, which were due to the city failing to receive timely reimbursements for federal grant projects it completed.
The city also continues to carry a deficit for its airport operations despite a 1999 ordinance requiring the airport to stand on its own financially. Despite the audit notation, the city has declined to change the ordinance and the airport carries a cumulative $483,000 deficit to the city’s general fund.
