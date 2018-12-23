WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission lost money last year mostly due to growing requirements to monitor closed landfill sites.
The commission’s net financial position fell just over $102,000 during the fiscal year ending June 30, according to Hogan-Hansen’s annual audit report received Thursday.
While the commission’s revenue jumped $790,000, or 12.5 percent, during the fiscal year based on higher landfill tipping fees, it faced growing costs in managing the landfill south of Waterloo.
“That was due in large part because of an increase in the closure and post-closure costs for the Iowa (Department of Natural Resources) required changes,” said Brett Vette, the commission’s administrator.
State and federal laws and regulations require the commission to place a final cover on the landfill sites and perform certain maintenance and monitoring functions there for a minimum of 30 years after closure.
Nearly 60 percent of the commission’s $16.2 million net position is restricted for those landfill closure requirements.
The audit shows the agency actually has a negative $1.5 million in unrestricted fund balance, which the report attributes to the commission distributing $500,000 annually to member communities for recycling programs and the environmental requirements.
The commission has just $1.2 million in debt, which is the cost remaining on bonds the county sold to finance construction of the last landfill cell.
Meanwhile, auditors found no significant issues with the commission’s accounting practices and bookkeeping.
“All the funds are accounted for and in the right place,” Vette said.
Commission member John Mardis was also happy with the absence of “findings” in the audit.
“I would like to note the clean audit report here,” he said. “The lack of material findings (are among) things that bring joy to a commission.”
