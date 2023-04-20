WATERLOO — An audited financial report shows the city’s cash reserves decreased this last fiscal year.

A presentation on the audit for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022 was given Monday at a City Council work session.

The audit found the overall general fund grew to nearly $27 million, an increase of $462,718 from the last fiscal year. However, the unassigned fund balance decreased $389,315 to $12.3 million.

The unassigned general fund is money the city has available to spend on emergencies or cover bills between tax receipts.

The unassigned general fund makes up 46% of the general fund. Of the rest, 28% is restricted, 22% is assigned and 2% is nonspendable funds.

Meanwhile, the city's total bonded debt increased by $13.2 million from the previous year. The city now has an outstanding debt of $116.5 million. The additional debt was issued for urban renewal projects in the San Marnan Redevelopment Area.

As for revenue obtained by the city, those increased about $8.4 million, or 7%, to $127.1 million. Property taxes make up the bulk of that money, with a $713,684 increase to $53.6 million. Other revenues include intergovernmental revenue, taxes other than property tax, charges for services, licenses and permits, rent and miscellaneous revenue.

Expenditures for the city also went up about $3 million to $149.7 million.

The largest increases were for community and economic development and public safety. There were decreases in public works and general government expenditures.

Public safety expenditures rose $2.5 million to $37.9 million. Community and economic development expenditures increased $3 million to $17.6 million. Public safety and capital outlay make up the largest expenditures for the city.

The audit conducted by Davenport-based RMS US is done annually to ensure the city is accurately and fairly reporting its financial records.

A representative for the company said the city had an unmodified, or clean, opinion on its financial statements.

There were no significant deficiencies or material weaknesses reported but there were two compliance findings reported for late report findings. These included the Airport Improvement Program and the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.

