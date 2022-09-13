Attendees of Cedar Falls council meetings may notice some minor procedural changes

CEDAR FALLS — To the average Joe, the most noticeable change in how City Council meetings function compared to the first day of 2022 might be the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance.

Or perhaps it’s the resolutions considered by the council being read aloud only if officials want to discuss them further.

September marks the first full month of the existence of newly adopted meetings procedures. The council adopted them in a 5-2 vote Aug. 1.

Cedar Falls government’s digital rollout includes new website, app A “revamped” app launched this summer. And a more user-friendly website now is expected to launch Thursday.

Another notable difference might be the introduction of the Finance & Business Operations, Public Safety, Public Works and Community Development committees.

They act as recommending bodies and better line up with the city’s four departments. Their meetings typically are scheduled before the 7 p.m. business meetings.

Those panels include the seven council members but not the mayor. Some possible benefits are different chairs facilitating the meetings and more opportunities for public comment.

Mayor Rob Green, the driver behind the slight change, said in a recent Facebook post he sees these committees lending more “active and informed council oversight” of government operations and discussion “led by thoughtful and informed committee chairs” as he believes was the case last week when the Public Safety Committee addressed a recent response by its department to a fire on Orchard Hill Drive.

Additionally, another notable change in overall procedure concerns the rules for referrals.

They now allow a councilor to propose questions or topics to a city agency or department at a meeting, but they “should” be provided to the city clerk in writing no later than 5 p.m. Monday prior to that meeting.

The referral should contain sufficient information to enable the council to determine if the request “merits referral” to a city committee, board, commission, or staff.

However, a councilor may bring a “pressing” referral to the floor without written warning.

Whether it’s “pressing” is determined by the mayor, or whomever is the presiding officer, but two-thirds of the council may overrule him.

The Aug. 1 vote by the council finalized several other changes, including that remote attendance of council meetings (if staff is notified by noon the business day prior to a meeting) would be allowed if a quorum is present in person.

Yet another is that the city administrator and directors give staff updates toward the beginning of the meetings prior to diving into meat of the agenda.

The Aug. 15 meeting was the first time these new policies were in place.

Cedar Valley United Way leans on Jim Miller's inspiration before embarking on 100th campaign The former longtime Wartburg College wrestling coach provided encouraging tales of perseverance and inspiration he felt could benefit the nearly 300 attendees Wednesday at the kick-off event.

At the same time, that August meeting proved how conversation continues about possible changes to process and how business gets done at the dais.

Because of a Councilor Daryl Kruse referral, the council will discuss changing the number of votes, from five to four, needed for the council to override Planning and Zoning Commission recommendations.

That dialogue will happen during a future Community Development committee meeting.

Commission recommendations commonly involve land plats or site plans, but could involve other matters like zoning ordinance amendments as will be the case in the near future.