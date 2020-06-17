Attempted re-vote on Cedar Falls council's 'resilience' contract fails

CEDAR FALLS — An agreement approved earlier this month with Minneapolis consulting firm Perkins & Will is already proving its resilience.
City Council member Daryl Kruse on Monday called for reconsideration of the $87,500 contract with the company, approved June 1 in a split vote, to develop a climate action or sustainability plan. In its proposal to the city, the company suggested renaming it a “resilience plan.”
Possible reconsideration was placed on the meeting agenda at Kruse’s request. He made a motion that was seconded by council member Mark Miller.
Two weeks earlier, Kruse initially proposed postponing or tabling the contract before voting for it. Miller had also voted in favor. But when the council voted on whether to discuss the reconsideration motion, it failed 3-3.
Council member Susan deBuhr, who had voted against the contract two weeks earlier, was absent. Kruse joined council members Nick Taiber and Dave Sires in voting for reconsideration. The other two had voted against the contract last time.
Council members Frank Darrah, Mark Miller and Simon Harding voted against reconsideration. Darrah and Harding had also originally voted in favor of the contract.
In other business, the council approved:
A professional services agreement not to exceed $516,800 with Foth Infrastructure & Environment for Union Road reconstruction. The work, from West 27th Street to University Avenue, is currently planned for fiscal year 2025. The design aspect of the project was to happen during the prior year but has been moved up to en
- sure the project is “shovel ready” if federal stimulus funds become available for such road work.
- Purchases of a combination dump truck/snow plow for $152,433 and a side load garbage truck for $205,033. On the dump truck/snow plow, low bidders were Don’s Truck Sales of Fairbank for the chassis at $75,186 and HiWay Truck Equipment of Fort Dodge for the body components at $77,247. On the garbage truck, low bidders were Don’s for the chassis at $91,883 and Elliott Equipment of Grimes and Davenport for the automated body at $113,1
- 50.
- The site plan for a new Community Trust & Bank building at 312 W. First St., where the business is currently located.
