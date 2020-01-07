WATERLOO -- Black Hawk County Attorney Brian William is calling for increased courtroom security after one of his prosecutors was nearly beaten last week.
"This is something that's been percolating for some time," Williams told members of the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday. "We have issues almost on a weekly basis, but it got real on Friday.
"There's no doubt that on Friday one of my employees would have been beaten severely but for the Black Hawk County deputies that were present," he added. "The concern I have is they were present only based on a hunch."
Williams was referencing a courtroom outburst after jurors found Brittany Valencia Martin guilty of intentionally hitting her son with a vehicle. The 16-year-old victim went after the assistant county attorney prosecuting the case but was intercepted by deputies who dragged him from the courtroom screaming.
Deputies would normally not have been present in the courtroom because the defendant was not incarcerated, but Williams said he personally asked deputies to be there based on Martin's and her family’s behavior during the trial.
"Currently, we just operate on the 'hunch' practice as to when we call for deputies," said Williams, noting other large county courthouses have a better law enforcement presence. "It is not efficient, and more importantly it is not safe.
"It is a conversation that we have to have," he added. "What we're doing right now is not enough. We need more."
The issue came up during the board meeting as the supervisors were getting preliminary information on the upcoming budget process.
Supervisor Tom Little said the issue of security should be addressed by the sheriff and judges.
"The sheriff is the one that's paying for the security," Little said. "That's where the discussion needs to be. If the board can be of assistance we certainly will."
But Williams reminded Little the supervisors set the sheriff's budget.
Sheriff Tony Thompson said he has increased the number of deputies assigned to provide courthouse security during hearings but all of their time is dedicated to escorting people in custody. They are not assigned routinely to civil hearings or cases not involving persons not in custody.
"The ability to increase services for non-incarcerated coverage strictly comes down to more bodies," Thompson said. "That is something I'm willing to have a discussion on."
Thompson said the deputies currently assigned to escort jail inmates to hearings are barely keeping up now.
"Never before have we held more forcible felons than we're holding in the Black Hawk County Jail," he said. "While all of our call volume and arrest rates have decreased, the severity of the crimes have increased. The types of crimes that are being tried … are much more violent, are much more serious."
The supervisors are expected to hold a series of meetings starting next week to discuss priorities and spending plans for the fiscal year starting July 1.
