WATERLOO — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms visited Waterloo to help open presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign office.
Biden did not attend, but Bottoms spoke to a crowd of about 20 people. She explained why she supports Biden and addressed his recent drop from first place in Iowa polls.
“I don’t know that a lot folks expected him to stay as high in polls as he did for so very long,” Bottoms said. “I think that really speaks to the strength of his candidacy.”
Bottoms also traveled to other office openings for Biden in Des Moines, Ames and Cedar Rapids.
She said Iowa residents and Atlanta residents both have a desire to beat President Trump in 2020.
“Our issues are very much the same, whether it’s Georgia or South Carolina, we care about the same thing,” Bottoms said. “We care about health care. We care about the climate. We care about education and the future of our community.”
Biden also recognizes rural issues that impact Iowa, Bottoms said.
“The vice president has rolled out a plan for rural America and he, very much, is listening to what farmers are saying,” Bottoms said.
Bottoms also addressed the “ban the box” ordinance which went through the Waterloo City Council. The ordinance also exists in Atlanta. “Ban the box” prevents city and many private employers from asking job applicants about criminal records until the end of the hiring process.
“(Biden) is supportive of banning the box as well,” Bottoms said. “The will of the country right now is toward criminal justice reform.”
Bottoms decided to support Biden because of his past work as a senator and vice president, she said.
“All of the candidates who are running are more qualified than the guy who is in the White House right now,” Bottoms said. “When I looked at all of the candidates, the one I thought was the strongest candidate and along with who had the best policies and plans, all roads led me to Joe Biden. I’ve never known him to do the wrong thing.”
