WATERLOO — The two men squaring off in Waterloo’s only contested City Council race debated issues Tuesday.
Incumbent Steve Schmitt, who is running for his fourth straight term as a citywide council representative, faced off against challenger Dave Boesen in a televised forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters.
The two contrasted sharply on their philosophy for growing the city, the budget and certain public safety issues, including whether Waterloo should consider a public safety officer model similar to the controversial program in Cedar Falls.
Mayor Quentin Hart, Ward 4 Councilman Jerome Amos Jr. and Ward 2 candidate Jonathan Grieder also participated in the event but are running unopposed on Nov. 5.
Schmitt, who works as vice president of telecommunications for Advanced Systems Inc., said his 12 years of council experience, business background and his “skeptical, business, questioning attitude” are important on the council.
He said he has continued to push for lower property taxes through consolidation and efficiency but has not been successful in getting other council members to follow suit.
“In the 12 years that I’ve been on the City Council we have consistently had the highest tax rate of all the metropolitan cities in Iowa,” he said.
“Every council member and every council member candidate wants to fully fund the library, they want to fully fund leisure services, they want to fully fund police and fire,” he added. “But you can’t do that without absolutely taxing people out of their homes.”
Boesen, who retired after working 34 years in public safety including 28 years for Waterloo Fire Rescue, said he would put his experience up against Schmitt’s background.
Boesen said the key to reducing taxes in Waterloo is to grow the tax base from within by lifting up neighborhoods and improving the downtown to attract residents and businesses.
“I truly don’t believe we have the highest tax rate in the state of Iowa,” he added, noting the city’s property tax rate declined from 2015 to 2019 despite voters approving a 27-cent tax levy to support the Grout Museum.
Boesen said the most crucial issue facing Waterloo is its crumbling infrastructure, including City Hall and the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center. A comprehensive plan with public input is needed to get the city’s facilities back in good shape.
You have free articles remaining.
“We’ve kicked this can down the road forever, neglecting these city buildings and making the necessary repairs, and we can’t continue to do that,” he said.
Schmitt and Boesen clashed when asked if they would support a PSO program, where public safety officers are cross-trained as both police officers and firefighters.
Schmitt stopped short of endorsing the model but said it is worth investigating.
“I’d love to watch what’s happening over in Cedar Falls,” he said. “I’d love to take a look at that.
“Waterloo has the best fire department in the state of Iowa as far as our response time,” Schmitt added. “Last year I believe we had five deaths in Waterloo due to fire. Last year Cedar Falls with its PSOs, I believe, had zero.”
Boesen said he was offended Schmitt would compare the models and departments based on fire deaths before rattling off a long list of statistics about PSO programs not being utilized in many cities, especially those as populous and with as many police calls as Waterloo.
“I will not support a PSO program in Waterloo,” he said.
Both Grieder and Amos also said they would never support a PSO program.
Amos, a retired John Deere employee, is seeking his second straight term representing Ward 4 on the northeast side of the city. He said his goals are helping improve the perception of Waterloo and to provide more opportunities for workers and to attract more residents.
Grieder, a teacher at Waterloo West High School, is making his first bid for public office to represent Ward 2 on the southeast quadrant of the city. At 29, he said he brings a fresh perspective to the council and hopes to work on policies that will bring more young residents to the city.
“Leadership is to me the most important issue,” he added. “We have seen unfortunately over the last couple of years a City Council that has often devolved into petty bickering, ideological stalemates and fights that have frankly not done anything to help the people of Waterloo.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.