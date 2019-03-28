CEDAR FALLS — The old Younkers location will be vacant no more.
An Ashley Homestore will locate in the College Square Mall property, according to plans presented to the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday night.
If approved, the multi-million dollar project will include construction of a 15,000-square-foot addition to the 83,000-square-foot building. There are no plans to close access to the mall.
The store will have have three separate entrances for it’s furniture, sleep store and La-Z-Boy sections, said Shane Graham, Cedar Falls planner.
Troy Eichmann, chief operating officer of Furniture Mart USA, was present with his brother, Cory, to talk about the project.
“We do view the mall as a diamond in the rough,” Troy Eichmann said.
It will be a multi-million dollar project, including the renovations and building acquisition, Eichmann said.
“We’ll put our money where our mouth is,” he said. “We’ll also be bringing a couple million dollars in renovations.”
Furniture Mart USA of Sioux Falls, S.D., has nearly 50 stores across six states, Eichmann said. “We own all of that real estate, except three, and we believe that’s one of our secret sauces.”
Eichmann hopes the furniture store will attract other new businesses to the mall, he said.
The site has been vacant since the Younkers closed in 2018. It is already zoned as a shopping center district.
In 2018, Furniture Mart USA opened a $7.2 million Ashley Furniture distribution center at 2615 Capital Way, between Bossard-IIP and the Target Distribution Center.
Commission members expressed excitement about the new project. The panel won’t vote on the proposal until April 10.
Downtown plan
Earlier in the meeting the commission unanimously approved a site plan for a new residential and commercial development for downtown Cedar Falls.
River Place Properties II LC proposed construction of a three-story building at 302 Main St. It includes approximately 6,600 square feet of commercial space with a drive-thru on the ground level. The second and third floors would house approximately 15,200 square feet of office space, according to city documents.
The six-story building at 123 E. Third St. will be approximately 9,200 square feet of commercial space on the first floor with below-grade structured parking. The second floor would hold more parking with the potential for additional office space. The third through sixth floors would contain a total of 25 residential units.
Developer Mark Kitrell spoke to the commission about the project.
“I think this is a really high-quality project, and we’ve had a lot of interest in it,” Kitrell said.
The site plan goes to the City Council for approval April 15.
There was no public opposition to either project during the meeting.
