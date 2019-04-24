CEDAR FALLS — Plans for an Ashley Homestore to locate in the vacant Younkers space at College Square Mall were approved Wednesday by the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission.
The multi-million dollar project will include construction of a 15,000-square-foot addition to the 83,000-square-foot building for a total of 99,000 square feet. There are no plans to close access to the mall.
Troy Eichmann, chief operating officer of Furniture Mart USA, was present with a group of executives and discussed the project with the commission.
“We’re excited to move forward,” Eichmann said. The company plans to begin the project this year, but construction may not be completed until 2020.
“We look at this as a multiple phase project,” he said.
At least 20 workers are expected to be hired. Eichmann said he will have more specific numbers on costs and number of employees in the future now that the project has been approved.
“Right now we’re still in the beginning stages of doing research,” Eichmann said. “Tonight was about gaining approval to start the project. So now the work begins.”
The site has been vacant since the Younkers closed in 2018. It already is zoned as a shopping center district.
In 2018, Furniture Mart USA opened a $7.2 million Ashley Furniture distribution center at 2615 Capital Way, between Bossard-IIP and the Target Distribution Center.
“I’m very excited for a new company to come in and renovate the old Younkers building,” said commission member David Hartley as he moved to approve the project.
The commission unanimously approved the store’s plans. The Cedar Falls City Council will review the project at its next meeting May 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.