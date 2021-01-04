Ashley Hinson sees ‘narrow role’ for Congress in determining election outcome

In earlier conversations with reporters, Hinson has indicated that despite her support of Trump, she has accepted the Electoral College results.

Although Trump carried Iowa and its six Electoral College votes, “unfortunately, I don’t see a path for him to serve the second term that I think he deserves,” she said last week.

“Faith in the electoral system is the absolute priority,” she told reporters last week. 2020 was a “chaotic election cycle, to say the least ... and I think most people are really concerned about their votes counting. They want to make sure their vote counted (and) illegal votes didn’t.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who was elected in Iowa’s 2nd District, did not expressly say she will vote to accept the Biden’s victory, but seemed to suggest she would Monday.

Miller-Meeks believes arguments for decertifying the election “must reach the highest standards,” according to her Deputy Chief of Staff Austin Harris.

“Her guiding principles are to protect the integrity of the Electoral College, support states’ rights (federalism), and support the original intent of the Constitution,” he said in a statement. “She understands the precedent decertification would set for future elections.”