Ashley Hinson ‘open’ to raising Social Security retirement age

The agency projects that Congress would need to enact the equivalent of a 13 percent cut in benefits or raise the payroll tax between 12 and 14 percent to allow full payment of benefits.

Hinson would prefer not to raise the payroll tax.

“But I think we need to be looking at the age of workers,” she said. “If I know coming in — I’m 37 years old — if I know coming in I’m going to have to work longer, it’s much easier for me to absorb that than to pull the rug out from someone who is 62 years old right now.”

That may not be a popular position, she acknowledged, but “somebody has got to be willing to make a tough call and that is exactly why the problem hasn’t been fixed.”

“I may be roasted on both sides for saying that I’m willing to be open to it,” Hinson said, but she thinks that frankness helped her defeat incumbent Democratic Rep. Abby Finkenauer by about 10,000 votes in the 20-county 1st District.

“I think that is why I won this election is because people are like, ‘OK, she’s willing to go and just at least entertain the topics,’ which I think has been missing from the discussion.”